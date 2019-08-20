Authorities Neglecting our Problems: Paktia Athletes

A number of athletes in southeastern Paktia province in Afghanistan say they have been facing numerous many problems due to negligence of the organs concerned.

They say Paktia has many athletes in different sports but they have been lacking facilities to improve their skills.

Sharif Mangal, head of the bodybuilding federation branch in Paktia, told Pajhwok Afghan News that no significant work had been done in the area of sports in the province during the last 18 years.

He said the local administration recently laid down the foundation stone of a building for a gymnasium in the province, but practical work on the project was yet to be launched.

“No efforts have ever been made to encourage athletes and promises made with them in past were false, foundation stones of projects are just aimed at deceiving the public,” he said.

Noor Wahab Sabit, a jujutsu trainer, also accused the sports authorities of neglecting their problems and said Paktia athletes used their own sports resources.

“Only those work for promotion of sports who are themselves engaged in sports, traders and government organs have no experience in this area, government departments are doing nothing, they only invite us to some national days,” he added.

Shams Rahman Hamim, head of football federation of the province, also said there were no standard football playgrounds in Paktia and they had no enough part in national football leagues.

“We built our grounds with our personal costs, we footballers donate 500 or 1,000 afghanis and use other people’s land as ground which is only for temporary basis,” he said.

A number of other athletes held similar views.

Gul Karim Sahar, acting Paktia Olympic committee head, said that around 50,000 athletes of various sports other than cricket were registered with them and some had won gold, silver and bronze medals in some international games.

He said the central Olympic Committee gave only 26,000 afghanis in annual budget which he said was too little to help 36 federations of the province.

The sports sector in Paktia faced many problems and was running only on personal cost of sportsmen, he said.

Sahar said facilities should be provided for solving sports related problems and there should be separate playgrounds for each game.

“We want the sports complex of Paktia to be mapped and designed and then practical work on it is started,” he said.

Paktia Governor Shamim Khan Katawazai had previously promised to build four standard gymnasiums in the province over the next two years, but no action could be taken so far in last 15 months.

By Shakor Kamran