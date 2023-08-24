  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Aymeric Laporte announces departure from Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte announces departure from Manchester City

Published August 24th, 2023 - 10:46 GMT
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte (R) reacts after his goal during the International friendly football match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Manchester City of England at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte (R) reacts after his goal during the International friendly football match between Bayern Munich of Germany and Manchester City of England at the National Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has announced that he will be leaving the Cityzens this summer.

The 29-year-old opted to depart the English giants after realizing that he won't be a main option for coach Pep Guardiola.

Laporte is believed to be on the verge of signing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr where he will play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic.

The Spaniard took to social media to thank the club and its fans: "Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you.

“This is now our history. Thank you and see you really soon."

Tags:Aymeric LaporteManchester CityAl-NassrSaudi Pro League

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now