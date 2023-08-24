Aymeric Laporte announces departure from Manchester City

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has announced that he will be leaving the Cityzens this summer.

The 29-year-old opted to depart the English giants after realizing that he won't be a main option for coach Pep Guardiola.

Laporte is believed to be on the verge of signing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr where he will play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Marcelo Brozovic.

The Spaniard took to social media to thank the club and its fans: "Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you.

“This is now our history. Thank you and see you really soon."