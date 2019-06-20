BAA Affirms Its Clear Anti-Doping Position

Bahrain Athletics Association (BAA) has issued a statement, in which it affirmed its stand against any case of doping, and show no mercy for anyone who is proven to be involved in the use of doping, in accordance with the values, sport charters and Olympic ethics in this regard.

The BAA has expressed its regret to see national sprinter Eunice Jepkirui Kirwa banned for four years from May 7, 2019, as accredited laboratory in Seibersdorf reported an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the presence of recombinant EPO in her sample. Therefore, a statement of the national athletics association declared its condemnation of the Bahraini athlete’s act.

An inquiry and accountability committee will be formed to interrogate the athlete and her coaching staff, and issue the necessary penalty to prevent such an incident in the future with any national athlete.

BAA affirms that several sessions of investigation and hearing with the athlete will take place in order to unveil the truth and issue a decision against whoever is held responsible for this outcome.

The national association extends its commitment to the rules of the International Federation of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the Anti-Doping Integrity Unit, instilling the values and principles of fair play among all athletes, and supporting the efforts and decisions taken by the IAAF in this regard to protect athletics from doping.

BAA also reaffirms its commitment to the Kingdom of Bahrain signing of the Copenhagen Declaration in 2003, on obeying all international anti-doping laws issued by the International Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as well as the UNESCO Convention against Doping, 2008, which is a universal code that provides legal framework for anti-doping.

They BAA concluded its statement by expressing its non-complacency or leniency with any similar condition to promote the principles of fair play, in addition to the values and sports ethics.