Bahrain Basketball Association Signs New Coach

Bahrain Basketball Association (BBA) signed former NBA player Sam player and coach Sam Vincent.

He will take over from Serbian coach Darko Russo, who conducted Bahrain’s national team, during the GCC Basketball Championship, recently held in the State of Kuwait.

Vincent is familiar with Basketball in the Kingdom of Bahrain, having trained Al-Ahli and Manama respectively.

He had a successful experience last year as coach of Riffa Club, which lifted the Khalifa bin Salman Cup for the first time in its history and finished second in the Zain Bahrain Basketball League.

The qualifications for the 2021 Asian Basketball Cup will be a top priority for the newly-recruited national coach.

Bahrain was drawn in Group D along with Lebanon, Iraq and India. The National team will first play India in Bahrain on February 21, before taking over Lebanon in Beirut on February 24.

Bahrain will play Iraq on November 26 in Iraq before travelling to India to take on the local team on November 29.

The national squad will then play Lebanon and Iraq in two home matches scheduled for February 19 and 21 respectively.