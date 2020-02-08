Bahrain Basketball Team Off to Jordan

Bahrain National Basketball Team will head tomorrow (Sunday) to Jordan to conduct a training camp ahead of the 2021 Asian Cup qualifier.

The national squad will made its debut on the 21st of February, 2020, taking on the Indian national team at the Khalifa Sports City arena, in Isa Town.

Bahrain will then plan Lebanon in Beirut (Feb 24), Iraq ( away match Nov 26) 24) and India (away match Nov 29), then Lebanon (Feb 19, 2021) and Iraq (Feb 22, 2021) in two home matches.

As part of the training camp, Bahrain will take take part in HM King Abdulla II International Friendly Tournament, alongside Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq and Syria.

Led by Bahrain Basketball Association (BBA) board member and national teams director Abduljalil Khedhir, the delegation also includes team director Noof Najaf, physiotherapist Marco and coach Sam Vincent.

The 13-player squad includes also Ahmed Aziz, Mohammed Hussein Abbas, Mohammed Amir, Muzamel Amir (Manama), Maitham Jameel, Mohammed Qurban and Hesham Sarhan (Ahly), Ali Shukrallah, Ahmed Hassan Al-Durazi, and Mohammed Bouallay (Muharraq), Sabah Hussein and Mohammed Salman (Riffa) and C.G. (Nejma).