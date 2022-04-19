Bahrain Confirm Investcorp Talks over $1.1bn AC Milan Takeover

  1. Home
Published April 19th, 2022 - 10:35 GMT
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium - also called San Siro in Milan, on April 15, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)
AC Milan's Portuguese forward Rafael Leao (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium - also called San Siro in Milan, on April 15, 2022. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

The Bahrain Embassy in the UK has confirmed that talks between Investcorp and Elliott Management regarding the takeover of AC Milan are ongoing.

It is believed that the Bahrain-based fund will complete the acquisition of the Italian giants from the American hedge fund in the coming weeks.

The Bahrain Embassy in the UK have tweeted confirming recent reports: “Bahrain based asset manager Investcorp has entered in exclusive talks to buy Italian Serie A club AC Milan for $1.1 billion.

“Investcorp was founded in 1982, offers a diverse and truly global investment portfolio and manages over $42 billion in assets across the globe.”

Elliott Management acquired AC Milan in 2018 and has since then committed over than $700 million in loans and investments.

AC Milan set to be sold to Investcorp (Photo: AFP)
(FromL) AC Milan's Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie, AC Milan's French defender Pierre Kalulu and AC Milan's English defender Fikayo Tomori celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between Cagliari and AC Milan, on March 19, 2022 at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
