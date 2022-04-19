Bahrain Confirm Investcorp Talks over $1.1bn AC Milan Takeover

The Bahrain Embassy in the UK has confirmed that talks between Investcorp and Elliott Management regarding the takeover of AC Milan are ongoing.

It is believed that the Bahrain-based fund will complete the acquisition of the Italian giants from the American hedge fund in the coming weeks.

The Bahrain Embassy in the UK have tweeted confirming recent reports: “Bahrain based asset manager Investcorp has entered in exclusive talks to buy Italian Serie A club AC Milan for $1.1 billion.

“Investcorp was founded in 1982, offers a diverse and truly global investment portfolio and manages over $42 billion in assets across the globe.”

Elliott Management acquired AC Milan in 2018 and has since then committed over than $700 million in loans and investments.