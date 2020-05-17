Bahrain Could Host Two F1 Races in 2020

Bahrain could host two Formula 1 races later this year, according to a report published by leading motor racing website Autosport.

It is claimed that based on a draft provisional calendar of the revised 2020 Formula 1 season, a pair of Bahrain Grands Prix could be held on back-to-back weekends in Sakhir – with the first between November 27 and 29 and the next between December 4 and 6.

It would be the first time such a Formula 1 double-header would be held in Bahrain. These dates are not confirmed and are subject to approval by Formula 1 and race organisers.

This year’s Bahrain Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place between March 19 and 22 as the second round of the season, but the 2020 championship has been put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the Autosport report, the proposed Bahrain races would mark the 17th and 18th rounds of the revamped 19-event championship, which would end in Abu Dhabi a week following the Kingdom’s second race.

Should this version of the calendar be approved, Bahrain could be one of three hosts of two Grands Prix in 2020. The others are Austria and Great Britain. The two British races were confirmed on Friday by Stuart Pringle, managing director of Silverstone Circuit, which is expected to host their Grands Prix between July 24 and 26 and then between July 31 and August 2.

The Austrian races, meanwhile, could be the season-openers in early July, according to the provisional calendar. Following Austria and Great Britain, the season could then race in Hungary, Spain and Belgium in August; Italy, Azerbaijan and Russia in September; China, Japan and the US in October; Mexico, Brazil, Vietnam and Bahrain’s first race in November; and then Bahrain’s second race and the Abu Dhabi season-finale in December.

The Autosport report noted that the 19-round provisional calendar “appears to be Formula 1’s current ideal scenario,” but it is also possible that the season features just 15 to 18 races.

Meanwhile, also taking place in Bahrain during its second Formula 1 weekend could be rounds of the FIA Formula 2 Championship and FIA Formula 3 Championship.