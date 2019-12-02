Bahrain Defeats Kuwait 4-2, Advances to Gulf Cup's Semifinal

Bahrain national football team defeated on Monday the Kuwaiti counterpart 4-2, as part of group B in the 24th Gulf Cup at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.

The Bahraini team looked more in control and calm, and was able to score first at 46 minute by Ali Jaafar.

Bahrain scored again at the 70 minute thanks to Jassim Al-Sheikh, at the 83 minute by Tiago, and again at extra time by Tiago.

Kuwait scored from a penalty kick at the 59 minute, the shot was taken by Yosif Nasser.

The second goal by Kuwait was made by Ahmad Zanki.

In the second match of the same group tonight, the Saudi team defeated Oman 3-1.

The Saudi and Bahraini teams advance to play in the semifinal against Qatar and Iraq.

Earlier, the Qatari team defeated UAE as part of group A in the 24th Gulf Cup 4-2 at Doha's Khalifa International Stadium.