Bahrain Endurance Race Set for Saturday

An endurance on the cup of Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) First Deputy Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al-Khalifa will be held on Saturday.

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Affairs (SCYS) Chairman His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa directed the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) President HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa to ensure the good organization of the race.

He urged BREEF committees to start preparations for the race, which is expected to draw all stables, ensuring a highly-competitive sporting event. He said that riders have gained edge, lauding their outstanding performance during the National Day endurance championship.