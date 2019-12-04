Bahrain Gearing Up for Semi-Final on Thursday

Bahrain national football team will take on Iraq on Thursday (December 5) in the semi-final of the 24th Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 24).

Led by national coach Portuguese Helio Sousa, the team resumed training ahead of the crucial match, hoping to book a berth in the final which will be held on Sunday (December8).

Bahrain cruised into the semi-finals after totaling 4 points, thus finishing second in Group B which was topped by the Saudi team, with six points.

The training session which started at 06:30 p.m focused on technical and physical aspects.

Twenty-three players took part in the training session – Sayyed Mohammed Jaffer, Walid Al-Hayyam, Mohammed Al-Hardan and Tiago Augusto (Muharraq), Sayyed Shibr Alawi, Sayyed Ridha Isa, Ali Haram, Sayyed Mahdi Baqer, Mohammed Marhoun and Kameel Al-Aswad (Riffa), Ali Madan (Al-Najma), Ahmed Nabil and Mohammed Adel (Manama), Abdulla Al-Hazaa and Mohammed Al-Romaihi (East Riffa), Ahmed Boughamar, Rashid Al-Hooti, Mohammed Abdulwahab and Abdulwahab Al-Malud (Hidd), Jassim Al-Sheikh and Mahdi Humaidan (Ahly, Hamad Al-Dosari (Hala) and Sayyed Dheya Said (Al-Nasr – Kuwait).