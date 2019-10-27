Bahrain handball beat South Korea, qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Bahrain’s handball national team came from a two-goal deficit in the first half to beat South Korea 34-29 and win the Asian Handball Qualifying Tournament held in Qatar.

The win enabled Bahrain to book a berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support that handball has been receiving from HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa,” Khalid Al Najem, the secretary-general of the Bahrain Handball Federation, told Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

“It has been a fantastic tournament for us. Everybody in the team has been great, and the success is a source of great pride. We now look forward to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

By Fatima Al-Najm