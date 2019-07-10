Bahrain to Host FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship

Preparations are in full swing in Bahrain for the 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship, due to be hosted by the kingdom from July 18 to 27, with the participation of 16 teams.

Bahrain had hosted the fourth and ninth editions of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship in 1978 and 1997, respectively.

Poland are the current holders of the championship as they won the title of the 2017 edition, held in the Czech Republic.