Bahrain to Host West Asia Paralympic Games 2021

The Kingdom of Bahrain with host the third edition of the West Asia Paralympic Games 2021. The Executive Bureau of West Asia Paralympics Federation held a meeting in Amman, Jordan, and approved the organization of the championship in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Chaired by Emirati Abdulrazzak Bani Rashid, the session was attended by West Asia Paralympics Federation vice chairman Dr. Mansour Al-Touqi, Secretary-general Dr. Mesbah Jaffer Ibrahim and executive board members. Bahrain Sports Federation for Disabilities technical director Sabah Al-Thawadi attended the meeting.

Bahrain Paralympic Committee Secretary-General Ali Al-Majid said that hosting of the third edition of the West Asia Paralympic Games 2021 follows the directives of Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport (SCYS) His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He commended the keenness of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee Chairman Shaikh Mohammed bin Daij Al-Khalifa on hosting the third edition of the West Asia Paralympic Games 2021.