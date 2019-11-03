Bahrain: Minister Opens Jiu Jitsu Academy

Youth and Sports Minister Ayman bin Tawfiq Almoayyed opened has opened the Elements Jiu Jitsu Academy.

The opening ceremony was attended by the owner of the academy and chief coach Ali Monfaridi and other personnel working at the new sports facility.

The minister cut the ribbon and toured different sections of the academy, while briefed about programmes aimed at promoting the sport and attracting more enthusiasts.

He stressed the importance of the Jiu Jitsu Sport in developing youth personality, nurturing confidence, spirit of fair play and discipline, describing the new academy as an added value that contributes to developing sports infrastructure in Bahrain.

Monfaridi hailed Bahrain’s sports strides and landmark achievements which earned Bahrain a tally of medals, adding the opening of the new academy would further support the national teams.