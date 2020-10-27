Bahrain National Team Kick Off Local Training

Bahrain’s senior men’s national football team come together this evening for training in their first group activity in months.

The nationals will be practising locally under the supervision of head coach Helio Sousa before flying out to Dubai on Sunday for an overseas training camp, to be held until November 17.

The camp is part of their preparations for their remaining qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Today, the Bahrainis’ first session will kick off at 5.30pm at it will be held at the Al Ahli Club stadium in Zinj.

Sousa has named a 26-player squad for this period of training.