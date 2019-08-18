Bahrain Olympic Academy Organizes Coaching Session

A Level 3 course of the National Coaching Program, organized by Bahrain Olympic Committee’s (BOC)'s Bahrain Olympic Academy, got underway attended by 25 coaches from Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

This two-week session is organized in cooperation with the Coaching Association of Canada, and continues until August 29 including practical examinations that determines the coaches moving up to Level 4, the highest in the program.

Level 4 graduates Abdullah Al Dakheel, Adel Al Asfoor and Mohsen Ali conducted sessions on effective leadership, mental skills development and recovery, on the opening day of the course.

All participants will undergo theoretical exams on August 22 in order to pass this level 3 course, at the end of which the practical exams are due to take place.

Level 3 of the program features coaches who have already passed Level 2, and is part of the Bahrain Olympic Academy annual plans to qualify and develop national competencies in the field of sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain.