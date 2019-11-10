Bahrain Prepares for World Cup Qualifiers

Bahrain’s senior men’s national football team continued their training last night for their upcoming World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers.

The Bahrainis are set to take on Hong Kong in an away match on November 14. Bahrain head coach Helio Sousa has been facilitating their daily training sessions at the Bahrain Football Association pitches in Riffa this week.

The nationals are scheduled to leave for Hong Kong tomorrow. Bahrain are in Group C of the qualifiers for the Fifa World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023. Following their match with Hong Kong, the Bahrainis will be taking on Iraq on November 19 at the 18,000-capacity Amman International Stadium in Jordan’s Al Hussein Youth City.

The match venue was approved by Fifa, who had requested the Iraq Football Association to propose a new location for their upcoming qualifiers against Iran and Bahrain. The games were originally set to be played in Basrah, The change of venue was formally requested by Fifa because of safety and security concerns. Bahrain are in Group C of the qualifiers for the World Cup and Asian Cup.

Iraq currently tops the group with seven points, leading Bahrain on goal difference, while Iran holds third spot with six points. Hong Kong and Cambodia each have one point.