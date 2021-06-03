Bahrain Renews National Coach's Contract

Bahrain Football Association (BFA) has renewed the contract of its Portuguese national football team coach Helio Sousa.

The successful coach signed the contract days before Bahrain's crucial qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

BFA is keen on maintaining the team's technical stability and building on its successes and achievements, BFA President Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said.

The contract renewal is based on the goals and vision of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee.

"The tremendous support of HH Shaikh Nasser and HH Shaikh Khalid is a source of great motivation for the team members to achieve the best results," Sousa who helped Bahrain win their first Gulf Cup said.

Bahrain prepares for upcoming matches

Bahrain has three matches remaining in their Group C campaign, taking on Cambodia first, before facing Iran and Hong Kong.

"We must focus on playing inside our philosophy, the way that we want, go again to the pitch to make it happen, and try to get one more victory," Sousa said in an interview in March.

"We'll be more prepared for when the qualifying matches resume. The first match will be the most important. After that, we will start thinking about the second game."