Bahrain Requests Hosting AFC Futsal Championship Qualifiers

The Bahrain Football Association (BFA) has requested hosting the qualifiers of the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in October, with the participation of nine tams.

In this regard, a delegation from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), led by Jordan’s Talal Al-Swailmeen, paid inspection visits to a number of sports halls.

BFA Secretary-General, Ibrahim Al-Buainain, received AFC representative.

Talal Al-Swailmeen visited the Khalifa Sports City’s Hall, where the qualifying matches are expected to be held, and was informed about its facilities.

He also inspected four other sports halls, where participating teams would hold their training.

AFC will announce the qualifiers’ hosts in the coming period.

It is to be noted that Turkmenistan will host the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.