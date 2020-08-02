Bahrain: Reservations Call at Health-Fitness Clubs

An official guideline calls for advance reservations at public and private health and fitness clubs, with the person making the reservation being responsible for saving the information of his group members.

Walk-ins are allowed, if enough capacity is available and there must be at least a 30-minute gap between sessions to allow staff to clean and disinfect the area, according to the directives from the Youth and Sport Affairs Ministry.

“Coaches must wear masks and gloves; however, they can be lowered or taken off during vigorous training, which must be changed after each training session or if they become visibly soiled,” it said.

“All persons must wear masks, though masks may be removed during vigorous training.

“All trainees are encouraged to bring their own items.

“Showers and changing rooms must be disinfected at least twice a day.”

It also added that facilities may provide towels if they are disinfected and individually packed or cleaned at a temperature not less than 80C and that the number of visitors must not exceed the number of exercise machines in the hall.

Meanwhile, personal trainers must reduce their direct contact with trainees and are prohibited from any physical contact with trainees.

They are encouraged to use verbal cues to ensure proper performance.

A maximum of only five trainees per trainer are allowed per group training session.

Used equipment must be disinfected before the session begins.

All floor and yoga mats must be removed from the training area.

In spinning classes a distance of not less than two meters between each bike is advised.