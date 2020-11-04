Bahrain Revs Up for F1 Double-Header

Preparations are underway for three major motorsport events over the next two months.

A delegation from Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), headed by BIC chief executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa, visited Bahrain International Airport (BIA) as part of nationwide preparations for hosting the international races.

The BIC team met a number of officials from the airport’s various departments, and toured a specially constructed BIC welcome centre, where all the drivers, support teams and race officials will be welcomed into Bahrain from around the globe.

Bahrain’s esteemed guests will be able to complete their entry formalities at this tent, which includes a dedicated section for coronavirus testing for all arrivals.

The fully-equipped reception facility can accommodate up to 400 people per hour, and it will be open daily around the clock from this Saturday up until December 7.

Bahrain and the Sakhir circuit are now in the final stages of preparations for the major sporting events, and all arrangements are being finalized to ensure their smooth delivery along with the well-being of all those involved, organizers say.

The BIC will first host the FIA WEC 8 Hours of Bahrain from November 12 to 14, and then the stage will be set for the kingdom’s first-ever Formula 1 double-header.

This year’s Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix takes place from November 27 to 29 and the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix will follow from December 4 to 6.

It is not known whether fans will be allowed to watch the action.