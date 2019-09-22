Bahrain Wins Friendly Boxing Championship

Bahrain has won a friendly boxing championship after defeating Kuwait 5-4 with Bahraini fighter Abdullah Fadel being named the best boxer in the event.

Under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, Bahrain and Kuwait International Boxing Championship took place in Crown Plaza Hotel Conference Center.

Organized by Bahrain Boxing Federation, the event was attended by HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Combat Sports Council, Mohammed Hassan Al Nisf, Secretary-General of Bahrain Olympic Committee and many guests and boxing sports enthusiasts.

On this occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa said: “We launched our vision that aims at supporting boxing sport and it includes forming a national team who is capable of competing at the international and continental levels as well as achieving important accomplishments. We want to position Bahrain at the international boxing sports map.”