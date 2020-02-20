Bailey Gill Seals Oman Open Spot with Ghala Open Triumph

The MENA Tour’s Bailey Gill made two stunning birdies in his final two holes to win the Ghala Open by one shot on Wednesday, which booked his place in the European Tour’s Oman Open amongst a stellar field including two-time Major champion Martin Kaymer.

The Englishman, who is in his first year as a professional, found himself one stroke behind leader Craig Ross as he stood on the 16th tee but three birdies in a row, including impressive chips on the 17th and 18th to leave him with a tap-in birdies, saw the 22 year old crowned the champion in the second event on the MENA Tour’s Journey to Jordan.

“I’m delighted to win the Ghala Open and I can’t wait to get going next week at the Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf,” said Gill. “It will be my first European Tour event so I’m really looking forward to the challenge of playing with some of the best golfers in the world.

“I have only been a professional now for around five months so I’m really happy this opportunity has come to me so soon and I hope I can take advantage of it. I’d like to send my thanks to the Oman Open for the invite and the opportunity to play in such a great event on the European Tour schedule.”

Gill now enters the field for the third staging of the Oman Open which tees off on Thursday 27th February and will feature some of the hottest names on the European Tour, including former Omega Dubai Desert Classic winners Haotong Li and Stephen Gallacher, 2016 Ryder Cup stars Thomas Pieters and Andy Sullivan and 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie, who will all compete for a prize fund of $1.75m at the stunning Al Mouj Golf.

