Barca-Linked Bernardo Makes Final Decision on Man City

Published September 1st, 2022 - 01:03 GMT
Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva vies with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (R) during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 4, 2022. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Highlights
Bernardo had been tipped to leave
The Portuguese claims he's had no offers
Still has full trust of Pep Guardiola

Bernardo Silva has made a final decision on his future amid the transfer rumours linking him with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bernardo Silva spoke after Manchester City's 6-0 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest, insisting his future lies at the Etihad Stadium and that he has not received any formal offers ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m going to stay at Manchester City. I haven't received any offers. I'm staying in Manchester, here I'm happy and the decision has been made," said the Portugal international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bernardo Silva's transfer saga had been a sideshow for City throughout the summer window, with PSG and Barcelona mooted as possible destinations. However, Guardiola had asserted that the player remains a vital cog in his system and would not be allowed to leave cheaply.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's troops will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when they take in a trip to struggling Aston Villa.

