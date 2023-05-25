Barcelona in advanced talks to sign Gundogan

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan is in advanced talks with Barcelona, according to a tweet by Relevo's Matteo Moretto

The Germany international who is performing superbly as of late is being tracked by Arsenal as well.

He has nine goals and seven assists in 49 appearances this season so far.

City are planning to hand the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder a new two-year contract to ward off interest from other clubs.

Gundogan reportedly prefers moving to Barca in the summer over a switch to Arsenal.

The German will become a free agent if he decides to turn down City's offer making him an ideal choice to any interested club.