Barcelona and Man City closing in on Joao Cancelo loan deal

Manchester City's right-back Joao Cancelo is keen on moving to Barcelona this transfer window, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Portuguese star is hoping the two clubs reach to an agreement for him in the coming few days.

Despite receiving a huge offer from an unnamed Saudi club, the player is determined on wearing the Barca kit.

Knowing that he is no longer being consiedered by Pep Guardiola at City, the Portugal international is insisting on leaving for Spain.

He may end up moving to the Catalan giants on a season-long loan with an option to buy for only £25 million.

Cancelo joined Manchester City from Juventus in 2019 and his current deal runs until 2027.