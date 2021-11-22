  1. Home
  3. Barcelona and Man City Following Lacazette

Published November 22nd, 2021 - 12:56 GMT
Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: AFP)
Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: AFP)

Alexandre Lacazette is the subject of interest to several European heavyweights including Barcelona and Manchester City, according to Fichajes.

Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the Frenchman's situation at Arsenal.

The 30-year-old is tied to the North London club until the summer of 2022.

He moved to the Gunners on 5 July 2017 following a successful seven-year spell at Olympique Lyonnais.

Barcelona are in the marker for a new attacker following the recent news about Sergio Aguero's heart problems.

City are also searching for a new forward that could lead their front line.

Meanwhile, Atletico has been following the French striker for years and almost signed him back in 2017.

