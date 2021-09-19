  1. Home
  3. Barcelona to Bring in Haaland, Pogba & Olmo in 2022

Published September 19th, 2021 - 07:16 GMT
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)
Erling Haaland (Photo: AFP)

Barcelona have set their sights on signing Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Dani Olmo in 2022, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Haaland's €90 million release clause will kick in at the end of this season.

Whereas, Pogba could also be available for free if Manchester United fail to renew his contract.

Pogba could move to Barcelona (Photo: AFP)
Paul Pogba (Photo: AFP)


Barcelona tried to re-sign Olmo from RB Leipzig in the summer window, and are planning to move for him again in January.

The Catalan giants suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss last week to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Head coach Ronald Koeman has been reportedly given three matches to save his job.

