Barcelona Dream of Getting Klopp

Sport has claimed that Barcelona are dreaming of getting Jurgen Klopp in the future.

Liverpool's current head coach still has a running contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and might be eyeing the Germany national team job in the coming years.

Barcelona are suffering this season under Ronald Koeman who could be sacked soon if poor results continue.

Meanwhile, the Reds are flourishing both domestically and on the European front.

Liverpool's hierarchy is counting on Klopp to lead the team for as long as possible.

Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano today, just days after their 2-1 Classico loss to arch rivals Real Madrid.