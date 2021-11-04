Barcelona Eager to Offer Coutinho to Newcastle

Sport has reported that Barcelona are planning to offload Philippe Coutinho to Newcastle United next January.

The Spanish giants are eager to get rid of the Brazil international due to his high wages and minor role at the team.

Barca will offer the 29-year-old to Newcastle in the winter transfer window, and could send him out on loan with an option to buy.

Coutinho is currently valued at €20.00 million, according to transfermarkt.com.

He has 24 goals and 14 assists in 101 appearances with Barcelona and is tied to the Catalan club until June 30, 2023.

The Brazilian had a successful spell at Liverpool which lead to his eventual move to Barca in 2018.