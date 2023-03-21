Barcelona join race for Paulo Dybala

  1. Home
Published March 21st, 2023 - 10:47 GMT
AS Roma's Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Juventus on March 5, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
AS Roma's Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Juventus on March 5, 2023 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Barcelona has joined the race to sign AS Roma's star forward Paulo Dybala, as reported by Calciomercatoweb.

The former Juve player has returned to his best since moving to the Giallorossi last summer on a free transfer.

His current form has attracted interest from multiple European giants including Barca and Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has 13 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances with Roma thus far this season.

Dybala has a £10.6 million release clause in his deal with the Italian club which runs until the summer of 2025.

