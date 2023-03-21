Barcelona join race for Paulo Dybala

ALBAWABA - Barcelona has joined the race to sign AS Roma's star forward Paulo Dybala, as reported by Calciomercatoweb.

The former Juve player has returned to his best since moving to the Giallorossi last summer on a free transfer.

His current form has attracted interest from multiple European giants including Barca and Manchester United.

The 29-year-old has 13 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances with Roma thus far this season.

Dybala has a £10.6 million release clause in his deal with the Italian club which runs until the summer of 2025.