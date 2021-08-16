  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Barcelona Monitoring Aubameyang & Lacazette

Barcelona Monitoring Aubameyang & Lacazette

Published August 16th, 2021 - 08:58 GMT
Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: AFP)
Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: AFP)

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette according to Sport.

The London-based club is trying to reduce its wage bill and the two strikers are being linked with moves away from Emirates Stadium.

Barca on the other hand are still coping with the loss of their legend Lionel Messi who left for Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his contract.

The Catalan giants will have to cope as well with the absence of Sergio Aguero due to injury, as he will be sidelined for up to ten weeks.

Barcelona are in the market for reinforcements but would have to sell a few players of their own before moving for Aubameyang or Lacazette.

Aubameyang could be heading to Barcelona (Photo: AFP)
Aubameyang could be heading to Barcelona (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Alexander LacazettePierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal FCFC Barcelona

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...