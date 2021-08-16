Barcelona Monitoring Aubameyang & Lacazette

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette according to Sport.

The London-based club is trying to reduce its wage bill and the two strikers are being linked with moves away from Emirates Stadium.

Barca on the other hand are still coping with the loss of their legend Lionel Messi who left for Paris Saint-Germain following the end of his contract.

The Catalan giants will have to cope as well with the absence of Sergio Aguero due to injury, as he will be sidelined for up to ten weeks.

Barcelona are in the market for reinforcements but would have to sell a few players of their own before moving for Aubameyang or Lacazette.