Barcelona Monitoring Mohamed Salah

El Nacional has claimed that Barcelona are planning a move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in 2022.

The Egypt international started the season superbly scoring eight goals in the same number of appearances for the Reds in all competitions.

The 29-year-old is yet to sign a new deal with the reds, and he is tied to the club until the summer of 2023.

Barca hope that an opportunity could present itself next year.

The Spanish heavyweights are struggling financially and are opting to sign players for free whenever possible.

The club has already brought in Sergio Ramos, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Luuk de Jong on free transfers this past summer.