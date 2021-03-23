Barcelona Named Best Club of Decade

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) on Tuesday named Barcelona as the best club of the past decade.

"FC Barcelona won the CLUB WORLD RANKINGS of the First Decade (2001-2010) and also of the second Decade (2011-2020)," the IFFHS said in a statement.

Barca topped the list 2,877 points, while rival Real Madrid and Bayern Munich ranked 2nd and 3rd with 2,782 and 2,594 points, respectively.

Founded in 1899, FC Barcelona have won five UEFA Champions League titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, five UEFA Super Cup trophies, and 26 Spanish La Liga tournaments.

The IFFHS chronicles history and records of association football. It was founded in 1984 in Leipzig, Germany, and is today registered in Zurich, Switzerland.