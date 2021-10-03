Barcelona Offer Xavi B Team Position

Marca has claimed that Barcelona are only willing to offer Al Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez a coaching position with their B team.

The Barca legend has been among the candidates to replace Ronald Koeman who could be sacked following a very bad start to the season.

Xavi has previously turned down the chance to coach Barcelona's B team several times.

Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Martinez, Marcelo Gallardo, Erik ten Hag, Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte were also linked with the job.

The Catalan giants have lost against Bayern Munich, Benfica and Atletico Madrid so far this season.

They are currently ninth in La Liga, and fourth in their UEFA Champions League group.