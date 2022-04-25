Barcelona, PSG & Juventus Target Man City's Mahrez

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are set to battle it out for the signature of Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, according to Fichajes.

The English giants are said to be considering selling the 31-year-old to help fund a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

Mahrez has impressed so far this season scoring 23 goals in 42 appearances for City across all competitions.

The three clubs are interested in snapping the former Leicester star who still has over one year left in his current deal.

The Algeria international's current market value is at €40 million as per Transfermarkt.com