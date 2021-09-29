Barcelona Receive €1.5 Billion Offer from UAE to Clear Debt

Barcelona has received a lucrative offer of €1.5 billion from a company based in Dubai to help the club write off its huge debt.

The Spanish giants are currently struggling financially with debts of more than €1.35 billion.

The club was forced to let their best stars go this past summer, including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to meet La Liga's financial fair play laws.

"El Curubito" that airs on 8TV station reported that a company from Dubai had offered to "buy back" the debt worth 1.2 billion of Barcelona.

The offer stipulates that the repayment would be flexible and would allow a full moratorium for 2 years, extendable up to 12 years. This would allow signing new players without restrictions.