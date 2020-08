Barcelona are set to submit a €40 million (£36m/$47m) bid for Leicester centre-back Caglar Soyuncu - according to NTV Spor.

The 24-year-old is ready to commit to a five-year contract at Camp Nou if the two clubs can agree on a final fee.

Soyuncu proved to be a standout performer for Leicester in 2019-20 following Harry Maguire's record move to Manchester United last summer.