ALBAWABA - Barcelona could be forced to sell Raphinha in the summer despite only just signing him from Leeds United last year, as per Fichajes.

The Spanish giants would like to give the Brazilian winger more time to adjust but their financial crisis and plan to bring Lionel Messi back mean they must sacrifice Raphinha.

Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the player according to previous reports.

Barca signed the 26 year-old in a five-year-deal for a reported fee of €58 million.

The Brazil international has nine goals and ten assists in 43 appearances at Barcelona across all competitions so far this season.