Barcelona Set to Sell Sergino Dest

LaLiga giants Barcelona are willing to offload Sergino Dest following his underwhelming performances, according to El Nacional.

The former Ajax star moved to Barca on October 1, 2020 for an initial €21 million fee plus a further €5 million in variables.

The USMNT international signed a five-year contract with a buyout clause set at €400 million.

He participated in 52 matches since his arrival with three goals and four assists to his name in all competitions.

Dest has represented the United States 15 times so far and scored two goals.

The right-back made his senior debut on September 6, 2019, starting and playing 68 minutes in a 3–0 friendly loss against Mexico.