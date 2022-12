Barcelona has been issued a price tag for transfer target Sofyan Amrabat, according to Toni Juanmarti.

The 26-year-old has a €40m price tag attached to him, and the Spanish heavyweights are prepared to pay the amount.

The club has had its eyes on Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves, but their signatures could be very costly.

With Amrabat showing his class in Qatar, Barcelona will look to sign the Moroccan midfielder this summer.