Barcelona in Talks with Raheem Sterling

Sport has claimed that La Liga giants Barcelona are in talks to bring Manchester City left winger Raheem Sterling on loan next January.

Barca's sporting director Mateu Alemany has been in Manchester to discuss the potential deal.

The England international is reportedly interested in the move, considering Barcelona's lack of options in attack.

The 26-year-old has become frustrated due to the lack of minutes under coach Josep Guardiola.

His contract with the Cityzens is set to expire on 30 June 2023.

Sterling has 302 games and 115 goals for Manchester City since he moved to the club in the summer of 2015.