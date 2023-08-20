  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Barcelona vs Cadiz probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

Barcelona vs Cadiz probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

Published August 20th, 2023 - 11:49 GMT
Barcelona's players pose prior the Spanish Liga football match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on August 13, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Barcelona's players pose prior the Spanish Liga football match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on August 13, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Barcelona take on Cadiz on Sunday at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain's La Liga as they eye a win following their disappointing draw in the openning game.

Match date: Sunday, August 20
Kick-off time: 17:30 (GMT)
Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

Barcelona vs Cadiz probable lineups

  • Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Abde Ezzalzouli, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi

  • Cadiz possible Xl

Manager: Sergio

Conan Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Javi Hernandez; Ivan Alejo, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Darwin Machis; Chris Ramos, Roger Marti

Prediction

Barca 3-1 Cadiz: The home side will be determined to put their 0-0 with Getafe behind them and get a much-need win in front of their fans.

Tags:FC BarcelonaCadizLa Liga

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now