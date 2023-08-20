Barcelona vs Cadiz probable lineups, prediction: La Liga

Barcelona take on Cadiz on Sunday at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Spain's La Liga as they eye a win following their disappointing draw in the openning game.

Match date: Sunday, August 20

Kick-off time: 17:30 (GMT)

Venue: Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium

Barcelona vs Cadiz probable lineups

Barca possible Xl

Manager: Xavi Hernandez

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Abde Ezzalzouli, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi

Cadiz possible Xl

Manager: Sergio

Conan Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Luis Hernandez, Fali, Javi Hernandez; Ivan Alejo, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Darwin Machis; Chris Ramos, Roger Marti

Prediction

Barca 3-1 Cadiz: The home side will be determined to put their 0-0 with Getafe behind them and get a much-need win in front of their fans.