Barelona Officials Travel to Qatar to Seal Xavi Deal

Published November 3rd, 2021 - 10:20 GMT
Xavi (Photo: AFP)

Barcelona officials have traveled to Qatar to finalize negotiations for Xavi Hernandez who will become the new head coach, as reported by Mundo Deportivo

The Club's vice president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany are set to seal the deal in Doha.

Al Sadd coach has reportedly agreed to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract and will earn less in Barca than he does at his current club.

Sergi Barjuan was recently appointed as Barcelona's interim manager and has lead the team to defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League.

