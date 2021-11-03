Barelona Officials Travel to Qatar to Seal Xavi Deal

Barcelona officials have traveled to Qatar to finalize negotiations for Xavi Hernandez who will become the new head coach, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The Club's vice president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany are set to seal the deal in Doha.

Al Sadd coach has reportedly agreed to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract and will earn less in Barca than he does at his current club.

Sergi Barjuan was recently appointed as Barcelona's interim manager and has lead the team to defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Al Sadd's coach Xavi speaks to his players during the Amir Cup final football match between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan at the Al Thumama Stadium in the capital Doha on October 22, 2021. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)