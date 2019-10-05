Barshim Delivers Gold for Qatar in High Jump

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim sent the crowd wild on Friday winning the men's high jump title at the World Athletics Championships.

The 28-year-old -- who had got himself out of trouble by succeeding on his third and final attempt at 2.33 metres -- took gold with a jump of 2.37 meters.

The minor medals went to two athletes competing under the Authorized Neutral Athlete banner.

Mikhail Akimenko took silver on countback with 2.35m and Ilya Ivanyuk won the bronze with 2.35m

Lifted by a packed stadium, Barshim soared to victory to give the hosts first gold medal.

With the crowd at Khalifa Stadium on their feet for every jump, Barshim delivered the performance they demanded by clearing 2.37 meters on his first attempt before watching on as his rivals failed to match his effort.

Barshim became the first man to successfully defend the world high jump crown.

Barshim has a personal best of 2.43, two centimeters short of the world record, but opted to stop jumping at 2.37 and start the celebrations.

The crowd Friday is much larger than at any previous day of the championships after many free tickets were distributed.