Basketball World Cup Silver Medalist Arslan Retires

Famed Turkish basketball player Ender Arslan, the 2010 FIBA World Championship silver medalist, ended his 21-year career on Saturday.

Frutti Extra Bursaspor paid tribute to their 38-year-old playmaker and captain in a pre-game ceremony that saw Arslan burst into tears.

The team put video of the ceremony on Twitter.

In the video, the ING Basketball Super Lig club from Turkey's West presented a silver plate to Arslan for his contribution and his No. 10 jersey was raised to the rafters.

Arslan scored 13 points against OGM Ormanspor in his final game -- a contest Frutti Extra Bursaspor won 104-89.

In the ceremony, his teammates, coaching staff and team executives applauded Arslan to honor the experienced guard.

He started his career in 2000, playing for Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes, formerly known as Efes Pilsen.

Arslan was a six-time Turkish champion, five with Efes Pilsen in 2002-2005 and 2009.

He helped Galatasaray win the Turkish league in 2013.

The point guard played for Spain's Saski Baskonia - formerly TAU Ceramica - in 2007.

After leaving Efes Pilsen in 2011, he played for Galatasaray, Darussafaka, Turk Telekom and Frutti Extra Bursaspor, respectively.

He played for Frutti Extra Bursaspor since the 2019-20 season.

Arslan was part of Turkey's medal-winning 2010 World Championship - rebranded as World Cup - squad.

Turkey were the runners-up in the 2010 World Cup, losing to the US 81-64 in Istanbul.