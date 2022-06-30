  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Bautista Agut Becomes Third Man Out of Wimbledon with Covid

Bautista Agut Becomes Third Man Out of Wimbledon with Covid

Published June 30th, 2022 - 10:39 GMT
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts (not pictured) during the men's singles quarter final match at the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 17, 2022. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP)
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts (not pictured) during the men's singles quarter final match at the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 17, 2022. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP)

Spanish 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday became the third man to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid-19.

"Today I have notified @Wimbledon of my withdrawal. I have tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted the 34-year-old.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious, but I think it is the best decision. Thanks for your support. I hope to come back soon."

The 2019 semi-finalist joins world number 11 and 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini and 2017 finalist Marin Cilic in pulling out of the event due to coronavirus.

Bautista Agut's withdrawal means that Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan receives a walkover into the third round.

AFP

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts (not pictured) during the men's singles quarter final match at the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 17, 2022. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP)
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts (not pictured) during the men's singles quarter final match at the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 17, 2022. (Photo by CARMEN JASPERSEN / AFP)
Tags:Covid-19Roberto Bautista AgutWimbledonMatteo Berrettini

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...