Bayern to Battle Chelsea for Chiesa

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are Monitoring Federico Chiesa's situation at Juventus as they plan to pounce for him at the end of season.

Journalist Nicolò Schira says that the 24-year-old is happy at Turin but might consider leaving if Juve fail to qualify for next year's Champions League.

The Italian giants rejected a huge offer to sell the winger last summer as they consider him non-transferable.

The former Fiornetina star helped Italy clinch the Euro 2020 title last July and is regarded as one of Serie A's finest talents.

Chiesa is currently recovering from an injury that will sideline him until the new year.

His current market value is at €70 million according to Transfermarkt.