Bayern boss Tuchel hints at Mane's imminent departure

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Sadio Mane's days at the club are numbered.

The Sengalese forward has been put up for sale as the German club tries to get the player's wages off the book.

The 31-year-old wants to remain at the Allianz Arena and prove his doubters wrong after a disappointing first season in Germany.

However, Bayern are keen on offloading the player and are demanding €17 million amid talks between Mane's representative's and Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Tuchel said as quoted by Bavarianfootballworks: “He fell short of expectations. The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.”

Mane joined the Bundesliga champions last summer from Liverpool in a three-year deal worth €32m.

He has made 38 appearances for the Bavarian giants across all competitions with 12 goals and six assists to his name.