  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Bayern Enquire about Hakimi

Bayern Munich Enquire about Hakimi

Published January 6th, 2020 - 08:44 GMT
Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi

Bayern Munich have spoken to Real Madrid about the summer availability of full-back Achraf Hakimi, reports Marca.

The 21-year-old is currently on a two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund and is due to return to Madrid at the end of the current campaign.

Hakimi has impressed during his time in a Dortmund shirt, prompting Bayern to enquire as to whether he has a long-term future at Real or instead will be available for transfer in the summer.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Goal.com All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...