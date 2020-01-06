Bayern Munich Enquire about Hakimi

Bayern Munich have spoken to Real Madrid about the summer availability of full-back Achraf Hakimi, reports Marca.

The 21-year-old is currently on a two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund and is due to return to Madrid at the end of the current campaign.

Hakimi has impressed during his time in a Dortmund shirt, prompting Bayern to enquire as to whether he has a long-term future at Real or instead will be available for transfer in the summer.